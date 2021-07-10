Man severely injured in late-night Norfolk shooting, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the Ocean View section of Norfolk late Friday night.

According to police, dispatch received a call for a gunshot victim at around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene in the 7900 block of Old Ocean View Road, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.