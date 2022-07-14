Man shot and killed in Chesapeake shooting, police investigate

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has died following a Wednesday evening shooting in Chesapeake.

According to police, the shooting took place around 10:27 p.m., in the 200

block of Lucy Lane.

Officers responded to the apartments on Lucy Ln. in reference to gun shots being heard. Upon arrival, authorities found an adult male that had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting a subject arrived at an emergency room of a local hospital with a gunshot wound. It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story.

