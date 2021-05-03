Man shot by Camden County deputy during confrontation now faces multiple charges

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. - A man has been charged after an incident leads to a Camden County deputy-involved shooting.

Officials say around 9:18 p.m. Saturday, the office responded to the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop in South Mills. Deputies responded after a woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was attempting to break into the house and was intoxicated.

The woman informed officials that she was in the house with two children and as she was providing information, officials say the man fired a shotgun through the back door of the home and made entry.

When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that the man fled in a white Toyota Tacoma. Another deputy located the suspect's vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Officials say the driver stopped in the middle of the road and failed to comply.

Officials say that the man exited the vehicle and pointed a shotgun at the deputy, resulting in the man being shot multiple times by the deputy.

The man, later identified as 25-year-old Samuel Jacob Hickman, of Pasquotank County, was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. The deputy who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. Officials say an internal investigation, by an outside entity, is also being coordinated.

Hickman has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, first-degree burglary, assault by pointing a gun, and assault on a female.

Hickman has been discharged from the hospital and is currently being held at the Norfolk jail pending extradition.