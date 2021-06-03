Man shot by stray bullet while loading work truck in Hampton; police say nearby crash may be related

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are looking into a crash that may have been related to a man being shot in the 2300 block of Andrews Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a shooting that just happened in the area. Officers arrived on scene to find a 55-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the man was loading a work truck when he was hit by a stray bullet from someone shooting nearby.

Shortly after the shooting, a two-vehicle crash happened at W. Mercury Boulevard and Andrews Boulevard. Police say the people inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene.

Officials believe the people who fled had something to do with the shooting.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain are still under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know have information that will help police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

