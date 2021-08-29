Man shot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man suffering from a gunshot wound was located by officers Sunday morning.

Authorities were contacted at 3:26 a.m. and responded to the Hoffler Apartments complex in the 2200 block of East Washington Street.

The victim received emergency medical care by Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

