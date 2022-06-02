Man shot to death in apartment parking lot, Hampton Police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help identifying the person responsible for a Thursday morning homicide.

According to police, at about 6:41 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Marcella Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene.

Police said the victim had been struck by gunfire in the complex's parking lot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.