Man shot while in home on Breckenridge Court in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Breckenridge Court that left a man with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon.

Around 1:12 p.m. Monday, dispatchers got a call about a shooting that had just happened in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment; his injuries are said to be life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the man was shot while inside his home.

While responding to this shooting, police also found a vehicle on fire on nearby Custer Court. They're trying to figure out whether this incident is related to the shooting.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no further information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help police, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

