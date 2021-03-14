Man stabbed to death in Hampton; Woman detained in connection with incident

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was stabbed to death Sunday morning.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the first block of Roland Drive. Officer received a call alerting them to the incident at 10:09 a.m.

When officers arrived, 56-year-old Robert Dale Small was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, Dale was involved in an altercation with a known woman associate when the stabbing occurred.

The woman involved was detained and police say she is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

