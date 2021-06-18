Watch
News

Actions

Man suffering life-threatening injuries after Norfolk shooting; police investigating

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police union pres. estimates over 100 vacancies within department
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 16:19:50-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting at 2338 E. Princess Anne Road that left a man seriously injured Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:10 p.m.

Police say the man's injuries are life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not say where the shooting happened, but a search of the address on Google Maps shows the location of a Tinee Giant convenience store.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-5562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections