Man suffering life-threatening injuries after Norfolk shooting; police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting at 2338 E. Princess Anne Road that left a man seriously injured Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:10 p.m.

Police say the man's injuries are life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not say where the shooting happened, but a search of the address on Google Maps shows the location of a Tinee Giant convenience store.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-5562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

