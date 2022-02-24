Man sustains life-threatening injuries after Portsmouth crash involving pedestrian

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was seriously injured after a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1600 block of Elm Avenue Wednesday night.

Police say the man's injuries are life-threatening.

There is no further information.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip via the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

The PPD is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian accident near the 1600 block of Elm Ave. The victim is an adult male with life-threatening injuries. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/vvGjNNbYzU — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 24, 2022

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 24, 2022

Stay with News 3 for updates.