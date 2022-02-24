Watch
Man sustains life-threatening injuries after Portsmouth crash involving pedestrian

Posted at 11:07 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 23:07:12-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was seriously injured after a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1600 block of Elm Avenue Wednesday night.

Police say the man's injuries are life-threatening.

There is no further information.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip via the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

