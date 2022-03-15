Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting on Fremont Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the 800 block of Fremont Street Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:25 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by car. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit an anonymous tip online here.

