Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting on Granby Street; Norfolk Police investigating

Posted at 8:12 PM, Jun 28, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Granby Street that left a man seriously injured Tuesday night.

The call came in around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

