Man taken to hospital after Norfolk shooting; police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Mariners Way that left a man injured Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:50 p.m.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Mariners Way. A man has been transported to SNGH with non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 2:50 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/QtZmpemfW3 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 12, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.