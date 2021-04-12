Watch
Man taken to hospital after Norfolk shooting; police investigating

Norfolk Police
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 12, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Mariners Way that left a man injured Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:50 p.m.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

