Man taken to hospital after shooting on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk; police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard Thursday night.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you area asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

