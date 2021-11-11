Watch
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Norfolk shooting; police investigating

Posted at 8:25 PM, Nov 10, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Walker Avenue and Lancaster Street Wednesday night.

Norfolk Police say the call came in around 7:25 p.m.

The man's injuries are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

