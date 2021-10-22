Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Portsmouth shooting; police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the 5100 block of Vick Street Thursday night.

The call came in around 8:23 p.m.

Portsmouth Police say the 40-year-old man's injuries are life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

The PPD is investigating a shooting incident near The 5100 block of Vick Street. Officers responded around 20:23 pm. A 40-year-old male suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. More to follow when information is available. pic.twitter.com/buCX77HTWH — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 22, 2021

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 22, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.