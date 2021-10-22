Watch
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Portsmouth shooting; police investigating

Generic police lights
Posted at 9:17 PM, Oct 21, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the 5100 block of Vick Street Thursday night.

The call came in around 8:23 p.m.

Portsmouth Police say the 40-year-old man's injuries are life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

