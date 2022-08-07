Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting took place Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., police received a call about a shooting that just occurred in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. News 3 is heading to the scene now to learn more details.

