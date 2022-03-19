Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the 3300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard Friday night.

Police say the call came in around 8:38 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene of the crime, they found the man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

