Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard

Posted at 9:15 PM, Mar 18, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the 3300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard Friday night.

Police say the call came in around 8:38 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene of the crime, they found the man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

