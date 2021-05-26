Watch
Man taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after shooting; police investigating

Posted at 10:20 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 22:20:53-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 9200 block of Atwood Avenue that left a man seriously injured Tuesday night.

The call came in around 9:20 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

