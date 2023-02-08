Man tracking his stolen vehicle allegedly shot, killed 12-year-old driver

DENVER — A man was tracking his stolen vehicle when he allegedly shot and killed the driver — a 12-year-old boy — during an exchange of gunfire Sunday.

Sometime Sunday, the Denver Police Department received a report of an auto theft from the 8300 block of East Northfield Boulevard.

The vehicle owner told authorities he was tracking the vehicle using an app, and found it in the area of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street.

When the owner approached the car, he was "involved in an exchange of gunfire" with those inside the vehicle, according to Denver police.

A juvenile male drove the car to the 2900 block of West 10th Avenue, where officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the juvenile Tuesday as Elias Armstrong, 12.

The vehicle owner was contacted at the scene by officers. As of publication, he has not been arrested. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine what charges, if any, will be pressed.

Denver police says the investigation remains active.

It is believed other occupants of the vehicle ran off from the 2900 block of West 10th Avenue before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.