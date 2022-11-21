Man wanted in connection to road rage assault in Kill Devil Hills; Police still trying to identify 2nd suspect

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC - — Kill Devil Hills Police needs the public's help to find a man wanted for a road rage incident that took place.

On November 13, around 8:15 p.m., police say a 37-year-old male resident of Kitty Hawk, reported that a black Dodge pickup ran him off the road in the area of US 158 and Martin Street.

The driver of the Dodge reportedly followed him when he stopped a short time later in the Dare Centre parking lot.

Police say as the man exited his vehicle, he was assaulted by two men who were riding in the pickup.

During the police department's investigation they identified one of the assailants as 22-year-old Jesse Mesaros. Mesaros’ last known address was in Nags Head, but officials say he was possibly living in Kill Devil Hills recently.

Police have not been able to locate him. Mesaros is wanted for Assault Inflicting Serious Injury in connection with the road rage incident.

Officials describe Mesaros as a white male, 22 years old, blue eyes, long brown hair, approximately 6’ and 160 lbs.

Kill Devil Hills Police Department Mesaros

Kill Devil Hills Police Department Mesaros

The department is still trying to identify the second man involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is encouraged to contact KDH PD and speak with Detective M. Sudduth.

Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 449-5337. Information can also be left anonymously through the Town of KDH website or the Dare Community Crime Line.