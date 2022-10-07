Watch Now
Man with life-threatening injuries after assault in Norfolk

Posted at 11:29 PM, Oct 06, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating an assault that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday night.

In a Twitter post, police say it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road.

News3 is working to learn more about what happened. Check back later for additional updates.

