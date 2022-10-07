Man with life-threatening injuries after assault in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating an assault that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday night.
In a Twitter post, police say it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road.
