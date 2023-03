NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting in Norfolk sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night, police said.

In a tweet, the Norfolk Police Department said the call came in around 10:10 p.m. from the 6100 block of Wayne Circle, which is off Norview Avenue.

Police did not release any other information. They're asking for people with any details about what happened to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.