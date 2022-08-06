Man, woman hospitalized following Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man and a woman were hospitalized after a shooting in Newport News Saturday morning.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Court at around 10:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury and a woman suffering from a life-threatening injury.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said there is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.