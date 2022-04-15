Watch
Man, woman injured in Norfolk double shooting

News 3
Posted at 9:49 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 21:58:33-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of St. Mihiel Avenue that left a man and a woman injured Thursday night.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the man arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by car. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

The woman arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

