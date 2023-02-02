March for Life participants show support for anti-abortion legislation in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual March for Life was held Wednesday at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond.

Those who attended the rally and march hoped to show state lawmakers their support for pro-life legislation.

"Many of my fellow pro-life residents are very interested in letting our General Assembly know where they stand on this issue," March for Life leader Jeanne Mancini said. "They're excited to see the governor come and march and to be able to stand up for the inherent dignity of the unborn child and their mothers."

The 2023 March for Life is the first since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision left the power to regulate abortion access to each individual state.



Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) had proposed banning abortions in Virginia after the 15th week of pregnancy.

That proposal was defeated by Democrats in the Virginia State Senate.

"A majority of Virginians, 77%, have made clear that they support Virginia's current laws or laws that would remove restrictions to abortion," State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond) said. "The majority of Virginians want reproductive freedom and that's what we're pushing for."

It is currently legal, in Virginia, to end a pregnancy. Abortions performed in the third trimester are only legal in Virginia if going through with childbirth posed a risk to the mother’s life.