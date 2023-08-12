Massive search underway for inmate with 'cut throat' tattoo who escaped Virginia hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A massive search is underway for a Greensville Correctional Center inmate who escaped two guards at a hospital in Henrico County early Saturday morning

Naseem Roulack escaped the supervision of two prison security officers at 5:50 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital on Bremo Road, officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) wrote in an email update around 9:30 a.m. In a later update, troopers said he "left the hospital on foot" at 5:42 a.m.

As a result, the hospital was placed on lockdown at 7 a.m. and a number of state and local law enforcement agencies began searching for Roulack, prison officials said.

The 21-year-old was last seen "casually walking" on Franklin Street in the Near West End, troopers said in an email update around 11:40 a.m.

Roulack is believed to be wearing a gray t-shirt with black shorts and what appears to be either a white towel or sheet on his head, according to state police. He was also carrying a backpack or bag over his shoulder, according to troopers.

Local News PHOTOS: Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital

"Police have recovered his medical gown and the restraints he was wearing when he left the hospital," troopers said.

Officials initially said Roulack was wearing a white gown, white socks and no shoes when he was last seen leaving a hospital bathroom.

Authorities described Roulack as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 177 pounds. He has brown eyes.

Additionally, troopers said the 21-year-old who goes by the alias of Lil Nas has a number of facial tattoos. He has "Cut Throat" on his right cheek, a tattoo on his left arm that says "RIP ish." He also and a tattoo on his right arm reading "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness."

Officials said the Woodbridge native, who is serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run, was taken from Greensville Correctional Center for medical treatment at St. Mary's last week, according to VDOC officials..

"The VADOC is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Roulack," department officials wrote.

State and local K9 tracking crews, patrols and crews in the air are assisting with the search, troopers said.

Neighbors who live near the hospital said they were told by police to shelter in place.

"There is a helicopter flying in circles around the area, going on about 30 minutes now," a woman wrote to WTVR CBS 6 around 9:10 a.m.

She said she received a text alert from Henrico County around 8:40 a.m. warning her that police were looking for a man near the hospital.

If you see Roulack, do not approach him, officials warned, call 911. Anyone who thinks they may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is also asked to call 911 or dial #77 on a cell phone.