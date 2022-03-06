Watch
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - This April 22, 2005, file photo, shows logos for MasterCard and Visa credit cards at the entrance of a New York coffee shop. Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the latest blow to the country's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 8:53 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 20:53:50-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia.

It's the latest blow to Russia's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine. Mastercard said Saturday its cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.

Visa said it’s working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.

Many other companies around the world have also made moves to up the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine.

