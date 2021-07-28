McCormick recalls 3 spice blends due to possible salmonella contamination

McCormick & Company voluntarily recalled three of its spice blends due to possible contamination with salmonella.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning bottles shipped from June 20, 2021 to July 21, 2021 are affected.

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle



UPC NUMBER: 052100049731

052100049731 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629

901582629 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle



UPC NUMBER: 052100038254

052100038254 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463

901455463 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle



UPC NUMBER: 52100325743

52100325743 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574

932574 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle



UPC NUMBER: 066200021047

066200021047 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520

901543520 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were shipped to 32 states, including Virginia and North Carolina, and were sold internationally in Bermuda and Canada.

McCormick said that customers should throw away the recalled product and its container, and contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2687 for a replacement or full refund. Customers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased.

