McCormick recalls 3 spice blends due to possible salmonella contamination

McCormick & Company voluntarily recalled three of its spice blends due to possible contamination with salmonella.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning bottles shipped from June 20, 2021 to July 21, 2021 are affected.
McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle
- UPC NUMBER: 052100049731
- MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629
- AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K
McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle
- UPC NUMBER: 052100038254
- MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463
- AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H
McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle
- UPC NUMBER: 52100325743
- MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574
- AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H
Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle
- UPC NUMBER: 066200021047
- MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520
- AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The products were shipped to 32 states, including Virginia and North Carolina, and were sold internationally in Bermuda and Canada.
McCormick said that customers should throw away the recalled product and its container, and contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2687 for a replacement or full refund. Customers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased.
To read more on the recall, click here.