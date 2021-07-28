Watch
McCormick recalls 3 spice blends due to possible salmonella contamination

Products sold nationwide, including in VA, NC
Donald King/AP
This Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 photo shows the logo for McCormick & Co. The spice maker is buying the parent of Cholula Hot Sauce from private-equity firm L Catteron for $800 million, expanding its reach in the hot sauce category. That deal included French’s mustard and Frank’s RedHot brands. The company views the addition of Cholula as a way to appeal to millennials, a group that has a particular liking for the hot sauce. (AP Photo/Donald King)
McCormick Cholula
Posted at 4:54 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 04:54:51-04

McCormick & Company voluntarily recalled three of its spice blends due to possible contamination with salmonella.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning bottles shipped from June 20, 2021 to July 21, 2021 are affected.

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

  • UPC NUMBER: 052100049731
  • MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629
  • AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

  • UPC NUMBER: 052100038254
  • MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463
  • AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

  • UPC NUMBER: 52100325743
  • MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574
  • AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

  • UPC NUMBER: 066200021047
  • MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520
  • AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were shipped to 32 states, including Virginia and North Carolina, and were sold internationally in Bermuda and Canada.

McCormick said that customers should throw away the recalled product and its container, and contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2687 for a replacement or full refund. Customers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased.

To read more on the recall, click here.

