Carrier Air Wing 8 returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 2 month deployment

The nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 returned Friday to Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Stations Oceana and Jacksonville after being deployed for two months.

The return of CVW-8, commanded by Capt. Daryl Trent, is the first unit of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), to return home. It was deployed in October 2022.

According to officials, CVW-8 is comprised of the strike fighter squadrons VFA-213 "Black Lions", VFA-31 "Tomcatters",VFA-37 "Ragin’ Bulls", and VFA-87 "Golden Warriors"; electronic attack squadron VAQ-142 "Gray Wolves"; airborne command and control squadron VAW-124 "Bear Aces"; fleet logistics support squadron VRC-40"Rawhides"; helicopter maritime strike squadron HSM-70 "Spartans", and helicopter sea combat squadron HSC-9 "Tridents".

CVW-8's deployment included supporting U.S. Second Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet Command’s operations and exercises.

During that time, together, they completed 2,396 flight hours during 1,250 sorties from Ford; coordinated more than 70 sorties from HSM detachments and allied partners.

They also expended 78.3 tons of ordnance including 158 live bombs, 162 sonobuoys, and 24k rounds of ammunition in support of training, readiness, and tactical qualifications.

Officials report they safely moved equipment, food, and stores during four vertical replenishments; and provided aerial coverage during three photo exercises.

“Being able to support the Ford strike group during her maiden deployment was truly extraordinary,” said Trent. “The men and women that make up this air wing operate at the highest levels of professionalism, commitment, and excellence. It is my honor to have served alongside them on this historic deployment.”

Ships of the strike group, including CVW-8, demonstrated the Navy's commitment to its NATO Allies and partner nations, signified the United States' commitment to the Atlantic as an area of strategic importance, and proved Ford’s readiness as the carrier of naval aviation’s future, officials report.

The air wing and its squadrons were able to visit Halifax, Canada, Portsmouth, U.K. and London. The scheduled port visit allowed them to strengthen relationships with NATO Allies and partners in the region.