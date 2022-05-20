Watch
Commanding officer of Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 relieved of duties

Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic
Cmdr. Brett Johnson
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 20, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - The commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 has been relieved of his duties.

The U.S. Navy announced Friday that Capt. Ryan Keys, commander of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, relieved Cmdr. Brett Johnson on May 10 due to "a loss of confidence in his ability to command."

Johnson served as the commanding officer of HSC-28 since Nov. 2021. He has been temporarily reassigned to the staff of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic.

Cmdr. Colleen Minihan, the prospective commanding officer of the squadron, has assumed duties as the commanding officer.

Cmdr. Colleen Minihan

The Navy says this relief has no impact on the unit's mission or schedule.

