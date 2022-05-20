Commanding officer of Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 relieved of duties

NORFOLK, Va. - The commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 has been relieved of his duties.

The U.S. Navy announced Friday that Capt. Ryan Keys, commander of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, relieved Cmdr. Brett Johnson on May 10 due to "a loss of confidence in his ability to command."

Johnson served as the commanding officer of HSC-28 since Nov. 2021. He has been temporarily reassigned to the staff of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic.

Cmdr. Colleen Minihan, the prospective commanding officer of the squadron, has assumed duties as the commanding officer.

The Navy says this relief has no impact on the unit's mission or schedule.