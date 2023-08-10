Deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits extended to Aug. 14

NORFOLK, Va. — The deadline to claim backdates benefits under the PACT Act has been extended.

Veterans and their families now have until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 14 to file a claim or intent to file. Benefits will be backdated to Aug. 10, 2022. The previous deadline was Aug. 9.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said some people who have already applied got error messages, but they said those claims have actually been received and filed.

President Biden signed the "Honoring Our PACT Act" into law last summer. It expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, agent orange, radiation and other toxic substances that have been linked to long-lasting medical conditions.

Some scammers are taking advantage of the looming deadline, according to the Federal Trade Commission. They will say that veterans can only apply for benefits with their help.

The Federal Trade Commission has tips to avoid being scammed:



Don’t pay to file. It’s free to apply for any type of veteran's benefits. Anyone who says otherwise is a scammer. File your PACT Act claim for free online through the VA’s website or in person at a VA Regional Office.

Don’t pay for help. Scammers may offer to help you file your application for benefits — for a fee or a percentage of the benefits you get. Get free help from an accredited representative.

For more information, go to VA.gov/PACT. Report suspected scams to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.