Watch Now
NewsMilitary

Actions

First female Blue Angels demonstration pilot has ties to Norfolk

Blue AngelS Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro
U.S. Navy
EL CENTRO, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2023) Left wing pilot, Lt. Amanda Lee, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, prepares for takeoff prior to a training flight over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. Lt. Amanda Lee is the squadron’s first woman F/A-18E/F demonstration pilot. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2023 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)
Blue AngelS Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro
Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro
Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro
Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro
Posted at 9:04 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 21:21:25-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Lieutenant Amanda Lee is the first female demonstration pilot for the Blue Angels, according to a tweet from the Chief of Naval Operations.

Lee, a native of Mounds View, Minnesota, flew in her first public show over the weekend at the NAF El Centro Annual Air Show.

Lee also has ties to Hampton Roads.

After graduating from Irondale High School in 2004, she attended the University of Minnesota Duluth where she enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician (AT) and reported to her first command, VFA-136 “Knighthawks," according to her bio on the Blue Angels' website. She was selected to commission as a Pilot through the Seaman-to-Admiral (STA-21) commissioning program in 2009.

The next year, she began officer training at the Naval Science Institute in Newport, Rhode Island. At the same time, she began studying biochemistry at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Lee earned her commission in the U.S. Navy in August 2013.

In Sept. 2022, Lee joined the Blue Angels.

"She has accumulated more than 1,400 flight hours and over 225 carrier-arrested landings," according to her bio. "Her decorations include four Navy Achievement medals and various personal and unit awards."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV