Iwo Jima survivor celebrates Marine Corps 247th birthday

Iwo Jima Survivor Celebrates USMC 247th Birthday
Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Mar
Retired U.S. Marine Eddie Vincek, holds a bottle of sand taken from Iwo Jima at Ruritan Club, Chesapeake, Va., Nov. 9, 2022. Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and their respective Headquarters and Service Battalion, visited the local veteran to celebrate the U.S. Marine Corps 247th annual birthday and reaffirm the ethos of once a Marine, always a Marine. Eddie Vincek honorably fought during the battle of Iwo Jima which was one of the last and most violent struggles of the World War II campaign in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 17:39:47-05

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Marines in Norfolk celebrated the branch's birthday with a World War Two Marine veteran in Chesapeake. The Marine Corps turns 247 years old this year.

Service members celebrated with Eddie Vincek and his wife Mary on Wednesday in Chesapeake.

Vincek, 98, fought with the 5th Marine Division in the Battle of Iwo Jima for the entirety of the 36-day battle, the Marine Corps said.

Vincek was unable to attend the Marine Corps birthday ball this year, so Norfolk Marines organized Wednesday's event to celebrate his service.

