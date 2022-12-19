Navy releases report on deaths of USS George Washington (CVN 73) Sailors

Three USS George Washington (CVN 73) Sailors who died by suicide "had no social or working relationships with one another" and were each "experiencing unique and individualized life stressors, which were contributing factors leading to their deaths," according to an investigation by the U.S. Navy.

One Sailor was found unresponsive onboard the carrier in April 2022, while two other Sailors were found at off-base locations. The ship was docked in Newport News at the time. They were identified as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp, Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman and Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Xavier Hunter Mitchell-Sandor.

The Navy released the report from an investigation Monday afternoon, which looked into the environment where the Sailors worked in addition to their lives and relationships outside the U.S. Navy and other factors.

“We have diligently worked to determine the facts and understand the circumstances surrounding these tragic events with the hope that this will not only provide closure to those grieving the loss of our shipmates, but to learn and better refine our process to address a public health issue that affects families, communities, and our society,” said Rear Adm. John F. Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. “We have taken a number of additional steps to provide for the care and well-being of our service members but the bottom line is that we can, and will, do more for our Sailors and their families. I look forward to the further recommendations that are expected in the coming months to inform future actions, which I am confident will have lasting benefits for our Navy."

A secondary investigation is looking into several areas including command climate, safety, habitability, personnel/manning, mental health, security, human factors, Navy policy regarding Sailors residing onboard ship during extended maintenance availabilities, overall shipyard safety, and disciplinary and administrative actions and procedures. From that investigation will come recommendations to address identified challenges.

