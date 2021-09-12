Watch
NewsMilitary

Actions

Remains of Virginia soldier missing in action during Korean War identified

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
FILE- In this May 14, 1999, file photo, U.N. honor guards carry a coffin containing the remains of the American soldiers after it was returned from North Korea at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. South Korean media reported that the U.S. military plans to send 215 caskets to North Korea through a border village on Saturday, June 23, 2018, so that the North could begin the process of returning the remains of U.S. soldiers who have been missing since the 1950-53 Korean War.
Untitled design (5).png
Posted at 10:14 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 10:14:52-04

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that a Virginia Soldier killed during the Korean War was accounted for after his remains were brought back to the United States in 2018.

Army Cpl. Roy H. Thomas, 22, was reported missing in action on December 12, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Thomas' remains were not recovered.

His remains were among 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American servicemembers killed during the Korean War sent to the U.S. following a 2018 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham, Hawaii, where scientists used anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and DNA analysis to positively identify Thomas.

Thomas, a native of St. Charles, Virginia, will be buried in Woodway, Virginia. In addition, Thomas' name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu; according to the DPAA, a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.

To learn more about the DPAA's recovery efforts for those unaccounted for from the Korean War, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections