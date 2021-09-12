Remains of Virginia soldier missing in action during Korean War identified

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that a Virginia Soldier killed during the Korean War was accounted for after his remains were brought back to the United States in 2018.

Army Cpl. Roy H. Thomas, 22, was reported missing in action on December 12, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Thomas' remains were not recovered.

His remains were among 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American servicemembers killed during the Korean War sent to the U.S. following a 2018 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham, Hawaii, where scientists used anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and DNA analysis to positively identify Thomas.

Thomas, a native of St. Charles, Virginia, will be buried in Woodway, Virginia. In addition, Thomas' name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu; according to the DPAA, a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.

