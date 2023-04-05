WATCH: VB art display by students showcases what it means to be a military child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — April is the Month of the Military Child.

In honor of the month, Virginia Beach students are showcasing, through art, their depictions of what it means to be from a military family, including deployments, transitions, patriotism and school.

It's the 11th year of the "The Art of Being a Military Child" contest, according to Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

More than 700 entries were submitted.

The exhibit opened Wednesday night at Lynnhaven Mall's center court. News 3 Anchor Kurt Williams, who is also the child of a military family, emceed the event.

"With approximately 12,000 military-connected students in our school division whose families support some of the most important military functions in the world, the Month of the Military Child holds special meaning for us," said VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. "Our students share their unique stories through their art, so I invite everyone to see this exhibit and connect with families who play a vital role in our community, nation and world. I'm especially thrilled this event is returning in person for the first time since the pandemic."