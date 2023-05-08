Missing Doordash driver found dead in Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — The body of a Prince George father who went missing more than a week ago was found on the Southside of Richmond on Sunday, a family member tells Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The cause of death and other details are not known at this time.

Family, friends, and volunteers continued their search for 23-year-old Cameron Cole over the weekend along Maury Street in Richmond's Blackwell neighborhood.

His car was discovered found after it crashed during a police chase. It had been spray painted a different color.

Three people found in Cole's car were arrested in connection to another man's murder.