Watch Now
News

Actions

Missing Doordash driver found dead in Richmond's Southside

Richmond top stories and weather May 8, 2023
Posted at 12:43 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 12:43:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The body of a Prince George father who went missing more than a week ago was found on the Southside of Richmond on Sunday, a family member tells Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The cause of death and other details are not known at this time.

Family, friends, and volunteers continued their search for 23-year-old Cameron Cole over the weekend along Maury Street in Richmond's Blackwell neighborhood.

His car was discovered found after it crashed during a police chase. It had been spray painted a different color.

Three people found in Cole's car were arrested in connection to another man's murder.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV