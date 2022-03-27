Mom fears for missing and pregnant daughter: 'Is she a danger? Yes.'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Victoria Elizabeth DuFresne is missing, five months pregnant, and wanted by police.

DuFresne, 33, has not been seen since February 22, 2022, and DuFresne's mother is very concerned for both her daughter and unborn grandchild.

"Everything went cold. No messages to anybody," Lynette DuFresne said. "Is she a danger? Yes. You don't know what she's going to do next. She's off her mental health medication and it is fueled by drugs."

Provided to WTVR Victoria Elizabeth DuFresne

Lynette DuFresne, who lives out of state, reported her daughter missing after she failed to check in with her probation officer.

She said Victoria has, in the past, threatened to harm her unborn baby.

Mom said she did not believe her daughter would simply run away from the police or the charges against her.

"I started calling around to [addiction recovery homes] and they all said the same thing, something is wrong. None of us have heard from her," Lynette DuFresne said.

Victoria Elizabeth DuFresne's was last known to be around the 7300 block of W. Broad Street, according to Henrico Police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.