Glue guns recalled from Dollar Tree stores after malfunction fires reported

One type of glue guns have been recalled from Dollar Tree stores after a malfunction was reported.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Crafter’s Square Glue Guns were recalled after Dollar Tree received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.

About 1,025,000 were sold in the U.S. The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip. The glue guns have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.

If you have this glue gun the CPSC said to immediately unplug and stop using it. Then, return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund. Online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions.

CPSC

Contact information:

Dollar Tree Stores Inc. at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@dollartree.com or online at https://www.dollartree.com/product-recalls or at www.dollartree.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.