Mother hit in Hopewell drive-by shooting; 20 shell casings found at scene

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hopewell that wounded a mother driving with her child early Saturday morning.

Detectives collected 20 shell casings at the scene of the shooting, which happened around 3:45 a.m. off Davisville Court.

Police later discovered the driver of the car had shown up at John Randolph Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper arm.

The woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.

Her young child, who was in the back seat, was not injured.

“I want to know who is the victim and or the owner of the car that was shot at," retired Chesterfield Police Capt. Steve Neal said. "I want to know if they were the intended target — or was this a mistake — or someone who just happened to be targeted at random."

The woman’s car, which was struck with several rounds, is the focal point for investigators, according to Crime Insider sources.

Neal said the shell casings will also be important for investigators because they might "link a certain weapon, certain firearm to the crime."

“When you have a large number of shell casings like that... I don't think that's random at all," Neal explained. "It’s somebody who had the intention of going after an individual."

The suspect’s car was described as a white SUV.

Anyone with information on the crime can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or provide a tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a

tip.