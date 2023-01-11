Mother protecting kids shoots, kills home invasion suspect in Louisiana: Sheriff

HAMMOND, La. — Louisiana authorities said a man accused of breaking into a home was shot and killed by a mother inside who was protecting her two children.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at a home in Hammond, Louisiana, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said detectives learned Robert Rheams, 51, of Hammond, was armed with a shovel and lug wrench when he broke in.

"During the incident, a physical altercation took place between Rheams and the homeowner which ultimately led to Rheams being shot by the homeowner," Chief Travis said in a Facebook post.

Rheams was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Rheams was on parole after serving nearly 20 years in prison for armed robbery. He's also accused of a carjacking that happened before the home invasion.

Chief Travis said there were no immediate arrests. The investigation, once complete, will be sent to the District Attorney's Office for review.

"This case appears to be a homeowner exercising second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion," the chief said.

