Motorcyclist killed in Hampton parking lot crash

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a 36-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Saturday night.

According to police, at 9:42 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 300 block of LaSalle Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and struck a curb, then continued out of control into the parking lot and struck a few parked cars.

No other drivers were involved, and no one else was injured.

The crash is still under investigation by the Hampton Police Division's Accident Reconstruction Team.