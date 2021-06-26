Motorcyclist killed in York County interstate crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County.

According to police, the crash happened at 9:56 p.m. Friday night on I-64 at the 242 mile marker.

Witnesses say a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes and passing traffic on the right shoulder. Just as the motorcycle re-entered the travel lane, another vehicle merged into the same lane and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist, an adult man, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Neither the other vehicle's driver nor the passenger was injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.