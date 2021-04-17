Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with sedan in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Newsome Drive and 41st Street Friday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., Newport News Police responded to the area in response to a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the motorcyclist, a 49-year-old Newport News man, suffering from injuries that are believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver of the sedan and the two passengers inside were not hurt.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.