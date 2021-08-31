Motorists to watch for traffic stops, lane shifts as Norfolk completes Virginia Beach Boulevard improvements project

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk wants to warn motorists to watch for traffic stops and lane shifts as the city completes its first SMART SCALE project: Virginia Beach Boulevard Improvements at Newtown Road.

Beginning this week, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., motorists should watch for intermittent traffic stoppages and lane shifts under police control at the Virginia Beach Boulevard and Newtown Road intersection for signal mast arm installation. This is for the upcoming new traffic signal.

The project, about 0.3 miles in length, expands Virginia Beach Boulevard from four to six lanes, in a critical segment that connects an eight-lane section in Norfolk and a six-lane section in Virginia Beach.

According to city officials, the $3.5 million project will remove portions of an outdated feeder road system that presents operational and safety challenges along Virginia Beach Boulevard between Clarence Street and Newtown Road.

It will also widen the median, improve drainage, as well as add sidewalks and planting strips along this heavily utilized transit corridor. Major intersection improvements will occur at the Newtown Road intersection to relieve congestion and add pedestrian crossings.

