Multiple lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal voluntarily recalled by company

According to the FDA, Maple Island Inc. has decided to voluntarily recall three specific lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal.

The cereal has gotten recalled due to it testing above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic. Maple Island Inc. is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The best if used by date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging.

The product was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and online. Walmart has already pulled the product from its physical and digital store shelves.

Anyone who has purchased the product should discard it or return it to Walmart for a full refund.

No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported and no other Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.