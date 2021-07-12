Watch
News

Actions

Multiple people dead after single-car crash on I-64 in New Kent

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 13:40:22-04

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. - Four people have died and another person is fighting for their life after a fiery crash on Interstate 64 in New Kent County Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The victims were traveling west on the highway in a sedan and passing traffic on the right shoulder when they ran off the road near milemarker 214, troopers said.

The car hit a VDOT traffic camera post and caught fire.

Troopers said the driver and three juveniles died at the scene.

The front seat passenger was taken out of the car and transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to State Police.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

As of 1 p.m., VDOT said there was a six-mile backup in the area and traffic was being diverted to exits 220 and 227.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections