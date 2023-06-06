Multiple people shot at high school graduation in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- Multiple people were shot at Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Burkett was told there were at least four shooting victims.

The conditions of the shooting victims have not been released.

WTVR Shooting reported at high school graduation in Richmond, Va.

VCU Police issued an alert Tuesday afternoon about a shooting in or around Monroe Park. The Altria Theater, the sight of high school graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools, sits on one end of the park in downtown Richmond on the VCU campus.

Huguenot High School's graduation ceremonies were ending when the shooting was reported, according to witnesses.

Images and video from the scene show multiple law enforcement officers inside and outside the theater.

Police have not released official information at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.