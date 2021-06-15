Multiple rounds fired during I-64 shooting in Norfolk; VSP searching for suspects

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating an interstate shooting Monday night at 11:10 p.m.

VSP said the shooting happened the vicinity of I-64 westbound, east of 15th View.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that a 34-year-old female driver and her 39-year-old male passenger were traveling westbound on I-64 in a 2013 Chevrolet four door when a black Nissan, possibly a Maxima or Altima (4 door), displaying an unknown Virginia registration, passed the victims and fired a number of rounds at the vehicle. The Nissan (suspect's vehicle) had two occupants, a female driver and a male passenger with dreadlocks, according to police.

The female and male victims were not injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of I-64, in the vicinity of 15th View prior to, or after the incident who may have possible information.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.